Rajasthan: Petrol crosses 99/litre, diesel at 91 as prices rise for 6th day
FILE PHOTO: Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/File Photo (REUTERS)
Rajasthan: Petrol crosses 99/litre, diesel at 91 as prices rise for 6th day

3 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 12:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers

After fuel rates increased for the sixth day in a row, petrol price crossed the 99 litre-mark in Rajasthan on Sunday while diesel topped 91 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 32 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

In New Delhi, petrol prices climbed to 88.73 a litre and diesel soared to 79.06, the notification showed.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

In Sriganganagar town of the state, petrol soared to 99.29 and diesel jumped to 91.17 per litre.

The Rajasthan government had late last month cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2%. Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36% plus 1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, the state levies 26% and 1,750 per km road cess.

Branded or premium petrol at Sriganganagar was priced at 102.07 a litre and similar grade diesel at 94.83.

The main difference between regular and premium fuel grades is the octane number. Regular fuel has a lower octane number -- 87, while premium fuel generally gets a 91 octane rating or higher.

Octane number is a measure of the ignition quality of fuel -- higher the number, the less susceptible is the fuel to 'knocking' when burnt in a standard engine.

Regular petrol in Delhi comes for 88.73 per litre while premium fuel is priced at 91.56. Against 79.06 a litre price of regular diesel, branded fuel comes for 82.35.

In Mumbai, regular petrol price soared to its highest ever level of 95.21 and that of diesel rose to 86.04. Premium or branded petrol in the city comes for 97.99 and same grade diesel for 89.27 a litre.

Check the latest fuel rates in your city:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.01 per litre and 82.65 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.96 per litre and 84.16 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.70 per litre and 83.81 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to 92.26 per litre and 86.23 per litre.

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.50 per litre and 79.49 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.12 per litre and 84.27 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.44 per litre and 79.43 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to 95.17 per litre and 87.38 per litre.

In six straight days, prices have gone up by 1.80 per litre for petrol and 1.88 for diesel.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

However, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Rates have risen as international oil prices touched $61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of coronavirus vaccines, he had said.

Central and state taxes make up for more than 61% of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56% of diesel.

The union government levies 32.9 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Retail petrol rates have risen by 19.16 per litre since mid-March 2020, after the government raised taxes by a record margin to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Diesel rates have gone up by 16.77.

