Rajasthan: Petrol, diesel to get cheaper in state after 2% VAT cut

The Rajasthan Government on Friday reduced the Value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol by 2% each. Now, 36% VAT will be applicable on petrol and 26% on diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel are broadly determined by crude oil and forex rates. However, the retail rates vary from state to state due to local sales tax or VAT.

In the state capital Jaipur, petrol today retailed at ₹92.51 and diesel at ₹84.62 per litre.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel you pay at the pump is dependent on international product prices and other market conditions.

Petrol and diesel do not come under the purview of goods and services tax (GST). Other factors in the retail price of petrol and diesel include excise duty and VAT, which is levied by the state government.

Oil companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer - review the rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, to align them with global oil prices. Any revisions are implemented at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am every day.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of fuel stations in the country.

India has preponed the target of achieving 20% ethanol-blending with petrol by five years to 2025 as it looks to cut dependence on costly oil imports, news agency ANI reported quoting Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week.

"In 2014, less than 1% ethanol was being blended with petrol against the target of 5 per cent. In the last sugar year, this ratio has reached 8.5 per cent and next year it is 10%," Pradhan said at an event.

India is 83% dependent on imports for meeting its oil needs. Doping petrol with ethanol will cut down the import requirement.

Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in levies to ease the burden on consumers. The Indian Oil Minister has blamed the Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

