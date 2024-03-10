Rajasthan petrol pump strike: Deserted fuel pumps in Jaipur | Watch

Fuel pumps across Jaipur were deserted today as the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association began their two-day strike, demanding a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel, according to news agency ANI.

In a video shared by ANI, petrol pumps in the city can be seen devoid of vehicles, with no customers being served. The strike commenced at 6 am on Sunday, March 10, and will continue for 48 hours until 6 am on March 12.

The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association declared a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike commencing at 6 am on Sunday, lasting 48 hours. Their objective is to highlight the state's soaring fuel prices to the government.

The association's treasurer, Sandeep Bageria, stated that petrol pump operators in Rajasthan have been facing continuous losses due to the increased value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices. Despite repeated demands to reduce the VAT, the government has not addressed their concerns. Bageria highlighted that petrol prices in neighbouring states are significantly lower than in Rajasthan.

Bageria said, "Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike from 6 am for the next 48 hours. The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state," as quoted by ANI.

"Due to increased VAT in Rajasthan, petrol pump operators are continuously facing losses. We have been demanding the government reduce VAT for a long time, but no hearing is taking place. Petrol is being sold much cheaper in neighbouring states than in Rajasthan. Another demand is that the commission of dealers has not increased for the last 7 years. Due to this, most of the petrol pumps in Rajasthan are on the verge of closure," he said.

"33 per cent of dealers in our trade association are on the verge of shutting down," Bageria added.

