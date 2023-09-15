Rajasthan: Petrol pumps start indefinite strike against high VAT; Centre takes dig at Congress govt1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Petrol pumps in Rajasthan, barring privately owned and operated pumps, have started an indefinite strike on Friday, demanding a reduction in Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
Last month, petrol pump owners in Delhi held a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the removal of value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and revising their margins on sales. Representatives of various dealer welfare associations of petrol pump owners from other states also participated in the protest.
The protesters demanded the removal of VAT, terming it "disruptive", and included petroleum products in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.