All the petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut on Sunday, March 8, because of the ‘No Purchase No Sale’ strike announced by the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association. The strike will be carried out to protest against the high fuel prices in the state and demand the reduction of VAT on petrol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce petrol prices, but the decision is yet to be made, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria told ANI on Saturday.

He also said that 33% of dealers in the petrol trade are on the verge of shutting down because of exorbitant petrol prices. Mentioning that Rajasthan has the highest VAT on petrol, he highlighted the need to reduce petrol prices in the state to make them equal to other states. During COVID, the government had raised the VAT on petrol prices, which have not been revised yet, he added.

