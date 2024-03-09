Rajasthan Petrol pumps to remain shut from tomorrow due to 'No Purchase No Sale' strike; check details here
To protest against the exorbitant petrol prices in the state, Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced to go on strike on March 10
All the petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut on Sunday, March 8, because of the ‘No Purchase No Sale’ strike announced by the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association. The strike will be carried out to protest against the high fuel prices in the state and demand the reduction of VAT on petrol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the BJP government would reduce petrol prices, but the decision is yet to be made, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria told ANI on Saturday.