A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district sentenced two brothers to death on Monday for the gang-raping and burning alive of a minor girl in a coal furnace last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim’s remains were found in a brick kiln, hours after she went missing.

Judge Anil Gupta classified the case as the “rarest of the rare" as he delivered the judgement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the news agency PTI, special public prosecutor Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat said: “Kalu and Kanha were awarded the death penalty by the court."

Ten accused, including six males and four women, were involved in the crime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, the court convicted Kalu and Kanha for the crime that occurred in August last year.

Seven others accused of destroying evidence were acquitted by the court.

Kishnawat said that the acquittal will be challenged in the high court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 14-year-old girl had gone missing while she had gone to graze cattle on August 2, 2023. The two accused – gang-raped the girl and threw her into a coal furnace.

The victim’s family members went to look out for her and stumbled upon the girl’s bracelet and slippers, which were found outside the furnace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, after a search operation, half-burnt body parts suspected to be of the 14-year-old girl were recovered from a pond in the village on August 4.

Some body parts were allegedly burnt in the furnace while other parts were disposed of in a pond to destroy all evidence, police said.

According to Indiatoday, Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu called it a “rarest of the rare cases" and said all efforts would be made to ensure the accused received the death penalty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!