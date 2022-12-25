Rajasthan: Police arrest 'mastermind' in teachers recruitment exam paper leak

"The Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from 21.12.2022 to 24.12.2022, 26.12.2022, and 27.12. 2022. The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' held on 24.12.2022 from 09:00 am to 11:00 am has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, the new date of the postponed examination will be January 29, 2023, The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same," RPSC said in a notification on Saturday.

