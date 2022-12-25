Rajasthan Police arrests 55 including ‘mastermind’ in paper leak case

The police of Rajasthan have arrested 55 people in connection with the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination. The arrested also include the alleged ‘mastermind’ of the leak.
The police have identified Suresh Vishnoi as the ‘mastermind’ of the leak who works as a government school headmaster and is posted at a government school in Jalore district.
After the accused were produced before the magistrate, the women were sent to police remand for two more days while men were sent to remand for five more days.
The police received information about the leak from different areas of the state and a probe into the matter was launched by the Udaipur Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG), after which they arrested the ‘mastermind’ behind the paper leak along with others, Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said.
"The gang had taken ₹10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he said while adding that the police were further looking into the case.
The General Knowledge paper of the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination was canceled by the public service commission as the paper was leaked and the commission rescheduled it to 29 January.
"The Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 is being organized by the Commission from 21.12.2022 to 24.12.2022, 26.12.2022, and 27.12. 2022. The examination of 'General Knowledge of Group-C' held on 24.12.2022 from 09:00 am to 11:00 am has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, the new date of the postponed examination will be January 29, 2023, The rest of the exam schedule will remain the same," RPSC said in a notification on Saturday.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that he is aware of the inconvenience to the aspirants due to the cancellation of the exam, but will not allow malpractices in the conduct of the examination.
The commission has debarred forty-six candidates to appear in the examination of the 2nd-grade teacher or any other examination of the public service commission.
The opposition in the state, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the paper leak.
Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat came down heavily on the state government and stressed the hard work of aspirants which is going in vain due to the failure of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has announced a protest march against the paper leak in all districts of the state.
