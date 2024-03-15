Rajasthan Police arrests Army uniform seller for spying for Pakistan
Rajasthan police have arrested a man from Sri Ganganagar district for allegedly spying for Pakistan-based handlers. The man, who has been identified as 22-year-old Anand Raj Singh shared strategic information of the Indian Army with Pakistani agencies and even demanded money for the same, the police said.