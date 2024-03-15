Rajasthan Police arrests Army uniform seller for spying for Pakistan

Rajasthan police have arrested a man from Sri Ganganagar district for allegedly spying for Pakistan-based handlers. The man, who has been identified as 22-year-old Anand Raj Singh shared strategic information of the Indian Army with Pakistani agencies and even demanded money for the same, the police said.

The police added that the accused used to sell Army uniforms outside Suratgarh Army Cantonment in Sri Ganganagar and had sources inside the Army camp. After receiving the information from his sources, the accused used to share the same with the female handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agencies.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Sanjay Agarwal mentioned that the accused used social media platforms to share strategic information and was in touch with the Pakistan-based handlers for the past few months.

Anand Raj Singh closed his shop a while ago, and started working in a factory, but remained in touch with the handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agencies. The police are probing the links he had with Pakistan-based organizations and the information he shared.

The espionage activities carried out by the Pakistan-based handlers were being monitored by the Rajasthan Police.

Pakistan intelligence agencies targeting Indian youth

Pakistan intelligence agencies are known to target Indian youth in strategic positions to carry out their espionage activities in India. Last month, an Indian Embassy worker in Moscow was arrested from his residence in Meerut, UP on the charges of spying for Pakistan.

UP ATS was "receiving intelligence from various confidential sources that the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, through some pseudonymous individuals, were luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to obtain strategically important information related to the Indian Army which could threaten India's internal and external security".

Acting on the information, the ATS arrested Satendra Siwal who was posted as a Security Assistant at the Embassy of India in Moscow.

(With agency inputs)

