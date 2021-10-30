The Rajasthan Police will recruit 4,588 constables, for which a notification was issued.

Online applications can be submitted from November 10 to December 3, ADG (Recruitment) Binita Thakur said.

Ahead of the festive season, Rajasthan Police has decided to conduct recruitment exams for 4,588 constable posts.

The exams will be conducted for the recruitment of 4,588 vacancies of Constable General, Constable Driver, Constable Band and Police Telecom in various Districts, Units and Battalions of Rajasthan Police.

As per the official release issued by the Rajasthan government, the exam is likely to be conducted in the months of December 2021, January 2022. The official date sheet will be issued later.

This application form can be filled online from November 10 to December 3, 2021.

