Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and said that the chief Minister has accepted his defeat and is requesting the BJP to not stop schemes in the state.

While speaking at a public rally, PM Modi said, “...CM Ashok Gehlot is aware that the countdown for Congress's farewell has begun. Gehlot ji himself is confident that he is going and that is why he has already congratulated BJP. He is requesting that after BJP forms its govt in Rajasthan, his schemes should not be discontinued. I want to thank Gehlot ji for publicly accepting that BJP will come to power in Rajasthan."

Further slamming the Gehlot, PM said the CM was busy securing his seat in the state while his party was busy snatching his seat.

"... Every corrupt person, goon, rioter, tyrant and every leader of Congress has considered himself the government of Rajasthan. Congress left no stone unturned in looting the state, he added.

During his address, the Prime Minister also expressed his pain at the incidents of crime in Rajasthan and said Congress "has destroyed the state" in the past five years.

While addressing the rally, PM also turned emotional and said the maximum "number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan". "It pains me that the state tops in crime list, in incidents of crime…which state comes on top, in riots…which state is on top, in incidents of stone-pelting… which state is on top, in incidents of atrocities against women and Dalit, which state has worst name…is this why you voted for Congress?" he asked.

He further assured that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can bring all-round development in Rajasthan. “The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority of the central government," he said.

PM Modi unveiled various development projects worth over ₹7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, earlier in the day. He said BJP will ensure women’s safety in Rajasthan. Rajasthan and four other states will go to the polls by the end of this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

