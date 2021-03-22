Passengers will also be examined at airports, bus stands and railway stations.
The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am.
The night curfew will not be applicable to those factories which have continuous production and have a system of night shifts.
Also, IT companies, restaurants, medical shops, offices-related to essential and emergency services, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, bus stands, railway stations and airports will be exempted from the night curfew.