Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Primary schools to remain closed till further orders amid Covid-19 spike

Rajasthan: Primary schools to remain closed till further orders amid Covid-19 spike

The order to shut primary schools comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Rajasthan govt has also decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from 11 pm to 5 am and ordered the closure of markets by 10 pm from today

Rajasthan government has stated that primary schools will remain closed till further orders in the state in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Rajasthan government has stated that primary schools will remain closed till further orders in the state in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

This comes as a total of 476 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, while two more people succumbed to the infection.

This comes as a total of 476 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, while two more people succumbed to the infection.

Of the new cases, a maximum of 86 cases were reported from Jaipur, among others.

At present, there are 3,585 active cases in the state.

Night curfew in 8 cities from today

Amid a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from 11 pm to 5 am and ordered the closure of markets by 10 pm from today.

The state government has also made it mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other states to carry a Covid-19 negative test report (not older than 72 hours) along with them from March 25.

If passengers do not have the negative test report, they will have to stay in quarantine for 15 days, according to an official statement.

Passengers will also be examined at airports, bus stands and railway stations.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am.

The night curfew will not be applicable to those factories which have continuous production and have a system of night shifts.

Also, IT companies, restaurants, medical shops, offices-related to essential and emergency services, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, bus stands, railway stations and airports will be exempted from the night curfew.

