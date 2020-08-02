Rajasthan records 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): A total of 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 44,410.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): A total of 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 44,410.

"Rajasthan recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 44,410 out of which 12,488 cases are active. A total of 31,216 patients have been discharged after treatment," the State Health Department said.

"Rajasthan recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking total cases to 44,410 out of which 12,488 cases are active. A total of 31,216 patients have been discharged after treatment," the State Health Department said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Of the total cases, 31,216 patients have been discharged after recovering from the illness.

With 54,736 positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark.