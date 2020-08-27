Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Religious places for devotees to re-open from 7 September
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: Religious places for devotees to re-open from 7 September

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 09:30 AM IST Staff Writer

The centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8

All religious places in Rajasthan that were closed for devotees in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will be re-opened from September 7, said state government on Wednesday.

"All the religious places in the state, that were closed for common devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily followed," the government order reads.

Earlier, the centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8, however, Rajasthan government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,345 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The total number of cases now at 74,670 including 14,099 active cases and 992 deaths, said State Health Department.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajasthan coronavirus update: Jaipur has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections, followed by Jodhpur. (PTI)

COVID-19: Six more deaths in Rajasthan, toll rises to 961

1 min read . 24 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout