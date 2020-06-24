Home >News >India >Rajasthan reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities

Rajasthan reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven fatalities, as per the state health department.

These new positive cases have been reported from Bharatpur, Dholapur, Jaipur, among others.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 15,809, including 3,013 active cases.

Rajasthan has reported 372 fatalities till date, while 12,178 have been recovered and discharged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)

Increase employment limit under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days: Rajasthan CM to PM

2 min read . 20 Jun 2020
The company is planning to soon deploy more robots in its office, even for works like watering the garden and carrying necessary items to different floors of the office building.

Jaipur firm deploys 7 robots to cut down physical interaction among employees

2 min read . 07 Jun 2020
Members of traffic police fold their hands as they request the commuter to wear masks. (REUTERS)

Andhra Pradesh tops in Covid-19 testing per million: State health department

1 min read . 13 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout