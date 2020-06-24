Rajasthan reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities

Rajasthan reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- New positive cases have been reported from Bharatpur, Dholapur, Jaipur, among others
- Rajasthan currently has 3,013 active cases with 372 fatalities till date.
Rajasthan reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven fatalities, as per the state health department.
These new positive cases have been reported from Bharatpur, Dholapur, Jaipur, among others.
The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 15,809, including 3,013 active cases.
Rajasthan has reported 372 fatalities till date, while 12,178 have been recovered and discharged.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
