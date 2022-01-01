As many as 52 new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in Rajasthan, State Health Department notified on Saturday. With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 121. All the omicron infected patients have been kept in isolation by the CMHO.

Out of 52 Omicron cases, 38 cases have been detected in Jaipur, while Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Bikaner reported 3 cases each, two cases reported in Jodhpur and one each case in Ajmer, Sikar and Bhilwada respectively.

According to the sources, out of 52 people, nine came from other countries, four got infected from foreign travellers and the other 12 travelled to different states.

Meanwhile, out of 121 Omicron total cases, 121 and out of 69 positive patients, 61 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government will impose more curbs to check the further spread in state capital Jaipur. He said situation can't be taken lightly as it may turn explosive.

The chief minister directed officials to increase testing in the capital.

During a review meeting, food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh suggested closing of schools while close of religious places and curbs on gathering in weddings were also recommended, according to news agency PTI.

