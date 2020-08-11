Rajasthan reports 620 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

JAIPUR : Rajasthan has reported 620 new COVID-19 cases till 10:30 am on Tuesday, pushing the state's COVID19 tally to 54,290 cases.

According to the Rajasthan health department's bulletin, 10 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 810.

According to the Rajasthan health department's bulletin, 10 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 810.

There are 14,207 active cases in the state.

As many as 214 patients have been discharged taking the number of such patients to 36,524.

A total of 213 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 39,273, the bulletin said.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally has gone up to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated, and 45,257 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

