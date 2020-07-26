Rajasthan reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases

Rajasthan reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 611 new cases1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
RAJASTHAN : Rajasthan reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 621 as 611 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 35,909.
There are 9,935 active cases at present and 24,250 people have been discharged after treatment, Health department officials said.
Three deaths were reported in Jaipur and one each in Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts, they said.
In Jaipur alone, 182 people have died of COVID-19 so far, followed by 79 in Jodhpur, 47 in Bharatpur, 35 in Ajmer, 33 in Kota, 30 in Bikaner, 24 in Pali, 23 in Nagaur and 15 in Dholpur.
Of the fresh cases, 150 were reported from Alwar, 76 in Jodhpur, 68 in Kota, 49 in Nagaur, 37 in Jaipur, 36 in Ajmer, 28 each in Barmer and Churu, 25 in Bharatpur, 23 in Udaipur, 20 in Bundi, 14 in Jhunjhunu, and 11 each in Baran and Jalore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
