Rajasthan on Thursday reported 161 coronavirus-related deaths and 17,532 fresh cases. The death toll in the state has escalated to 5,182 and the overall caseload has climbed to 7,02,568, according to Rajasthan's health department.

Rajasthan's capital Jaipur recorded a maximum of 46 new fatalities, followed by Jodhpur where 27 patients succumbed to the infection in 24 hours span.

The remaining deaths were reported from other districts barring Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh, and Dholpur.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases, a maximum of 3,440 was reported from Jaipur while 2,301 more people tested positive for the infection in Jodhpur.

A total of 4,99,376 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Rajasthan so far and the number of active cases stands at 1,98,010 in the state.

According to the union health ministry data, Rajasthan is among 10 states that account for 72.19 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in a day.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Rajasthan government might impose a complete lockdown in the state soon as a committee of five ministers has submitted recommendations to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Gehlot government has imposed Section 144 in the state till May 21.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.