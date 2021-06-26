The Rajasthan government on Saturday revised its Covid lockdown guidelines, giving more relaxations in the curbs imposed since mid-April. Now, offices with 25 or more employees will be allowed to open with 50 per cent workforce.

Offices whose at least 60 per cent of employees have received first dose of vaccine are allowed to open with 100 per cent workforce. All religious places will be allowed to open from 5 am to 4 pm.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed in clubs while indoor sporting activities allowed for vaccinated people. Gyms and restaurants that have vaccinated at least 60 per cent of their staff will be allowed to open for 3 extra hours.

Parks will remain open from 5am to 8 am. The fresh orders will come into effect from 5 am of 28 June.

Covid situation in Rajasthan

Covid cases have declined significantly in the state with daily count less than thousand for almost a month. On Saturday, the state recorded 141 infection cases and five deaths. Two deaths were reported in Udaipur and one death each in Rajsamand, Pali and Jodhpur. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 37 were reported from Alwar, followed by 20 from Jaipur. A total of 9,41,218 persons have recovered from the infection so far in the state. The number of active cases at present is 1,839.

Delta-plus variant in Rajasthan

The first case of the Delta-plus variant in Rajasthan has been found in Bikaner.

On Friday, Bikaner’s Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr OP Chahar, informed that the Delta-plus variant was found in a woman's sample. She was asymptomatic and has already recovered from the Covid infection.

He said it was the first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant in the state.

