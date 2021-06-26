Covid cases have declined significantly in the state with daily count less than thousand for almost a month. On Saturday, the state recorded 141 infection cases and five deaths. Two deaths were reported in Udaipur and one death each in Rajsamand, Pali and Jodhpur. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 37 were reported from Alwar, followed by 20 from Jaipur. A total of 9,41,218 persons have recovered from the infection so far in the state. The number of active cases at present is 1,839.