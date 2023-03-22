The Rajasthan Royals have given fans a sneak peek of their kit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is set to kick off on March 31. The unveiling saw skipper Sanju Samson and young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag modelling the new outfit.

In addition, the team has also revealed their coaching staff for the 2023 IPL season. The Royals will retain the services of Kumar Sangakkara as Director of Cricket and Head Coach, along with Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach and Lasith Malinga as Fast Bowling Coach.

Zubin Bharucha will serve as the Strategy, Development and Performance Director, while Giles Lindsay will be Head of Analytics & Technology. Siddhartha Lahiri will provide Support Coaching, and Dishant Yagnik will serve as the Fielding Coach.

The team has also retained the services of John Gloster as Head Physio, Dr Rob Young as Team Doctor, and AT Rajamani Prabhu as Strength & Conditioning Coach. Additionally, Mon Brokman will be their Mental Performance Coach, and Neil Barry will serve as the Assistant Physio.

The Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. The team's first home game will take place on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Last year, the Royals lost to the debutant Gujarat Titans in the final by seven wickets. Jos Buttler was the star batter for the team, finishing as the leading run scorer in the season with 863 runs in 17 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal topped the wicket-taking charts with 27 scalps in 17 matches.

The team acquired several new players in the IPL 2023 auction last year, including Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, and Joe Root. They also retained key players such as Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royals will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat in last year's final and make a strong showing in the upcoming season.

How to pre-order Rajasthan Royals’ new jersey

The new short-sleeved polyester jersey will cost ₹1,799 and is available for pre-order on Rajasthan Royals’ official website. It is usually delivered within two weeks and gives the option to choose cash-on-delivery. It also offers a 10-day return or exchange policy. The purple variation of the RR jersey is available at ₹1,299.

