Rajasthan Royals have a new jersey for IPL 2023; here’s how to pre-order2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals have revealed a new jersey. Can you guess the colour?
The Rajasthan Royals have given fans a sneak peek of their kit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which is set to kick off on March 31. The unveiling saw skipper Sanju Samson and young stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag modelling the new outfit.
