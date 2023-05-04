Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals gifted a customised jersey to Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor. The gift from the Sanju Samson-led team mesmerised the imminent scholar and politican, who thanked the team on microblogging site Twitter.

“Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return…." Tharoor wrote in his tweet.

Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return…. pic.twitter.com/EjdhonAkRY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2023

The Rajasthan Royals team although had an innovative way to reply to MP Tharoor, otherwise known for his prowess over English language and his peculiar knack for less used rather not-so-colloquial words in the British native language.

Without taking a risk, the IPL team quickly resorted to none other than ChatGPT to reply to Tharoor. In a cheeky AI constructed reply, Rajasthan Royals wrote,

"Dear Esteemed Shashi Tharoor,

It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena.

The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field."

Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2023 update

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points.

The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212.