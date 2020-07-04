Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Rajasthan's COVID-19 count nears 20K with record spike of 480 cases
Samples being collected

Rajasthan's COVID-19 count nears 20K with record spike of 480 cases

1 min read . 10:49 PM IST PTI

  • Rajasthan witnessed a massive single-day spike of 480 fresh cases in previous 24 hours along with 7 new fatalities
  • Tally in the state stands at over 19,500 with total of 447 deaths

JAIPUR : Rajasthan reported 480 infections, its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far, on Saturday, taking the virus count to 19,532 in the state, according to an official report.

Rajasthan reported 480 infections, its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far, on Saturday, taking the virus count to 19,532 in the state, according to an official report.

Seven more people died due to the infection in the state, raising the death toll to 447, the report said.

Seven more people died due to the infection in the state, raising the death toll to 447, the report said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

While three new deaths were reported from Dholpur, one each were reported from Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Sikar. A novel coronavirus patient from another state also died. With this, the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the state has reached to 447.

A maximum of 54 coronavirus cases were reported from Alwar on Saturday, followed by 46 in Bikaner, 43 in Barmer, 42 in Jalore, 40 in Jaipur, 39 in Dholpur and 30 in Bharatpur.

Jodhpur reported 29 fresh cases, Nagaur (26), Pali (22), Udaipur (20), Sikar (16), Kota (14), Dungarpur (13), Jhunjhunu (11), Sirohi (8), Ajmer (7), Dausa (4), Karauli (3), Rajsamand and Tonk (2 each), and one each in Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sawaimadhopur.

Four patients from other states and one BSF personnel were also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 15,640 have recovered and 15,325 of them have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,445.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated