In Rajasthan, a class 12 student was refused to appear for board exams in Ajmer school as she was raped last year.

A class 12 student in Rajasthan, who was gang-raped last year, was not allowed to appear for the board exams, the victim said in her complaint. “School officials told me that the atmosphere would be spoiled if I appeared for the exams," the student said as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the school in Ajmer claimed that they did not give her an admit card for board exams because the girl had not attended classes for four months.

Following this, the student approached another teacher who advised her to call the child helpline number. The Child Welfare Commission (CWC) of Ajmer registered a case and started an investigation into the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Currently, the investigation is on. Our priority is to ensure that the girl can appear for her board exams," CWC chairperson Anjali Sharma said as quoted by NDTV. She had also spoken to the student about the rape incident.

“The school suggested the girl study from home as they believed that her coming could spill the atmosphere in the school. The girl agreed to their concerns and prepared for her board exams at home," the victim told Anjali Sharma.

“The girl told me that she had scored 79% in her class 10 board exams. She could have performed even better in her 12th board exams. However, she may lose a year due to the school's negligence," Anjali Sharma told NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the school refused to give her board exams admit card saying she was no longer a student there, the CWC chief said, adding that she later realized the school had barred her from entering the premises immediately after her rape as other parents raised objections to her presence.

