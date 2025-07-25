Rajasthan school roof collapse: Eyewitness students say stones fell from roof, ‘teachers ignored’

Hours after a school's building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, two students said that they had noticed stones falling from the roof and informed their teacher about it. However, their complaints were ignored.

A portion of a government school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed just as the students were assembling for morning prayers, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured, some of them critically.

“While we were sitting inside the classroom, stones started falling from the roof. Immediately, we informed our teacher, but what we said was ignored. Later, the roof collapsed,” two students told ANI.

The part of the Piplodi Government School building housing Classes 6 and 7 gave way, burying about 35 children, police said.

Nine kids in ICU Scores of people, including frantic teachers and parents, helped in the rescue efforts, searching through slabs of concrete, bricks, and stones, to pull out the buried children.

Police officials said they were informed of the tragedy in Piplodi village around 7.45 am, news agency PTI reported.

"Seven children have died so far," Nand Kishore Verma, SHO of the police station in Manoharthana, about 80 km from the Jhalawar district headquarters, told PTI.

A doctor at the Jhalawar hospital said that nine of the injured children were now admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Witnesses recount horror Some of the locals said that they had informed the tehsildar and sub-divisional magistrate about the condition of the school building but no action was taken.

“This happened due to negligence of the administration,” Balkishan, a local resident, told reporters.

He was sitting on the roadside close to the school when he heard a loud noise, turned around to see that a portion of the building had collapsed in a cloud of dust and debris. The sounds of children screaming broke through the noise, the PTI report said.

“I, along with others present there, immediately rushed to building and started removing slabs and stones in order to rescue children. There was chaos. Children were crying and everyone was making efforts to pull them out. Many of us rushed the injured students to the health centre,” Balkishan said.

According to Jhalawar collector Ajay Singh, however, the district administration had recently instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building but this one did not figure in the list.

"I will get it investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Singh told PTI.