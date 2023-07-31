Rajasthan: Schoolboys allegedly fill urine into girl’s water bottle, angry villagers protest

Rajasthan: Schoolboys allegedly fill urine into girl’s water bottle, angry villagers protest1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:59 PM IST
The angry villagers tried to enter the house of the boys and pelted stones on a police team when it tried to stop them
The angry villagers tried to enter the house of the boys and pelted stones on a police team when it tried to stop them
After some schoolboys allegedly filled urine into the water bottle of a girl from another community in a Rajasthan village, a huge protest broke out on Monday, said a report by NDTV.
After some schoolboys allegedly filled urine into the water bottle of a girl from another community in a Rajasthan village, a huge protest broke out on Monday, said a report by NDTV.
The schoolboys also put a love letter inside their classmate's bag, added the report.
The schoolboys also put a love letter inside their classmate's bag, added the report.
"The girl, a student of a government senior higher secondary school, had gone to her home for lunch, leaving her bag and bottle behind in her class on Friday. When she got back and drank from the bottle, she detected a foul smell and found out that some boys had mixed urine with water," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma.
"The girl, a student of a government senior higher secondary school, had gone to her home for lunch, leaving her bag and bottle behind in her class on Friday. When she got back and drank from the bottle, she detected a foul smell and found out that some boys had mixed urine with water," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma.
The girl complained to the school principal, who allegedly didn't take any action which agitated the villagers.
The girl complained to the school principal, who allegedly didn't take any action which agitated the villagers.
The villagers also raised the issue with tehsildar and the in-charge of the Luhariya Police Station.
The villagers also raised the issue with tehsildar and the in-charge of the Luhariya Police Station.
However, when no action was taken, the villagers entered the locality of the boys and started pelting stones.
However, when no action was taken, the villagers entered the locality of the boys and started pelting stones.
A police team was also hit with stones when it tried to stop the villagers, said the report.
A police team was also hit with stones when it tried to stop the villagers, said the report.
No case has been registered in the matter as the girl is yet to file a formal complaint with the police, an official said. He added that action will be taken against those who were part of the protest.
No case has been registered in the matter as the girl is yet to file a formal complaint with the police, an official said. He added that action will be taken against those who were part of the protest.
The police then resorted to lathi-charge and chased the protesters away.
The police then resorted to lathi-charge and chased the protesters away.