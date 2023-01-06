Rajasthan: Schools to remain closed in Bikaner as temperature drop to 0 degree Celsius2 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- The administration has also warned of strict action against the schools found violating government orders
Amid extreme cold wave conditions over parts of north and northwestern India, Bikaner district in Rajasthan recorded 0 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday prompting the administration to take action and shut schools in the district.
Amid extreme cold wave conditions over parts of north and northwestern India, Bikaner district in Rajasthan recorded 0 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday prompting the administration to take action and shut schools in the district.
The Churu division of the Bikaner district recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius.
The Churu division of the Bikaner district recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius.
Owing to the bitter cold, the state government has decided to close schools in several districts till 14 January. The district collector of Bikaner issued orders regarding the closure of schools till 14 January for classes 1 to 8.
Owing to the bitter cold, the state government has decided to close schools in several districts till 14 January. The district collector of Bikaner issued orders regarding the closure of schools till 14 January for classes 1 to 8.
The order is issued for both government-aided and private schools. The administration has also warned of strict action against the schools found violating government orders.
The order is issued for both government-aided and private schools. The administration has also warned of strict action against the schools found violating government orders.
The circular released from the officer of Bikaner District Collector informed that the schedule of examinations and timing for teachers will remain the same.
The circular released from the officer of Bikaner District Collector informed that the schedule of examinations and timing for teachers will remain the same.
The district collector of the Baran district also extended the vacations in schools till 9 January.
The district collector of the Baran district also extended the vacations in schools till 9 January.
According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions of Rajasthan will witness cold wave to severe cold wave conditions. In the next 24 hours dense to very dense fog conditions are also predicted for several parts of the state.
According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions of Rajasthan will witness cold wave to severe cold wave conditions. In the next 24 hours dense to very dense fog conditions are also predicted for several parts of the state.
The average minimum temperature reported from Rajasthan was 5.1 on Friday and the weather department also informed that severe fog will continue to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility.
The average minimum temperature reported from Rajasthan was 5.1 on Friday and the weather department also informed that severe fog will continue to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility.
Most regions of the north and northwestern India are witnessing temperatures at the lowest levels. The national capital recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 1.8 degrees Celsius around Ayanagar in southwest Delhi.
Most regions of the north and northwestern India are witnessing temperatures at the lowest levels. The national capital recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 1.8 degrees Celsius around Ayanagar in southwest Delhi.
Haryana and Punjab continue to suffer from biting cold while the valley of Kashmir saw some respite as the temperatures improved slightly even as the valley is expecting a possible wet weather on Saturday.
Haryana and Punjab continue to suffer from biting cold while the valley of Kashmir saw some respite as the temperatures improved slightly even as the valley is expecting a possible wet weather on Saturday.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)