The Rajasthan government has given its nod for a phased resumption of offline classes for students of classes 1 to 8.

As per an order issued on Friday, the government has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 5 from 20 September. In addition to this, schools can resume for classes 1 to 5 from 27 September.

All classes will function at 50% capacity, said the order, adding that the state had already allowed the reopening of universities, colleges, coaching classes and schools for students of standard 9 to 12.

The state government has said that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the anti-Covid jab 14 days prior to the reopening.

Online classes will continue. However, to attend offline classes, all students will be required to bring a consent letter from their parents. The pupils can also not be forced to come to school and they won't be counted as “absent".

Further, all residential school/ashram hostels run by the tribal development department and managed by Maa Bari Centers and the social justice and empowerment department can also reopen from 20 September in adherence to all Covid appropriate norms.

The government has also said that all cinema hall, theatres and multiplexes will be able to admit at 100% capacity from 9 am till 10 pm, only those who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose.

Gyms and yoga centres will also open from 6 am till 10 pm for only those who have taken their first dose. The same rule of vaccination has also been imposed on swimming pools that can open from 20 September.

The state health department has said that 24 out of the 33 districts in Rajasthan reported zero Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The state also did not witness any death due to the coronavirus.

