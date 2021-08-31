Schools in Rajasthan will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from tomorrow, and a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) issued today will have to be strictly followed, the state's Education department said.

The Education department has also decided to reduce school curriculum by 30%, and students will be evaluated every month now, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

"Due to COVID-19, classes in schools could not resume in the last three months, which led to disruptions in studies. Also, there is a need to reduce the curriculum by 30 per cent in all schools of the state. The decision has been made," Dotasra said.

"The department has made preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, and we have now decided to take tests every month to evaluate students. The results of these tests will be used to evaluate students whenever the need arises in the future," he added.

The Education Minister expressed hope that a Covid-19 guideline will soon be issued by the Centre so that schools can be opened for young children.

The state government is in touch with the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the chief minister repeatedly discusses the situation with experts and doctors, he said.

Any further decision will be taken considering the situation, Dotasra added.

He said the SOP issued by the department should be followed, and teachers must have taken both doses of the vaccine, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Covid tally rose to 9,54,068 on Friday with 17 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 8,954 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur, three each from Alwar and Udaipur each and one each from Rajsamand, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Ajmer.

A total of 9,45,003 have recovered from disease, while there are 111 active cases in the state, the bulletin added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.