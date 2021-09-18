Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan schools to resume offline classes from next week. Check details

Rajasthan schools to resume offline classes from next week. Check details

Premium
According to state guidelines issued on August 12 this year regular classes for class 9 to Class 12 resumed on September 1
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

The new guidelines announced on Friday is applicable to both private and government schools

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Regular classes for Classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan will resume from September 20 while routine classes for classes 1 to 5 will recommence from September 27 with a 50 per cent capacity, state government announced.

Regular classes for Classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan will resume from September 20 while routine classes for classes 1 to 5 will recommence from September 27 with a 50 per cent capacity, state government announced.

The new guidelines announced on Friday is applicable to both private and government schools and will function in adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.

The new guidelines announced on Friday is applicable to both private and government schools and will function in adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.

According to state guidelines issued on August 12 this year regular classes for class 9 to Class 12 resumed on September 1 along with universities, coaching centres,

According to state guidelines issued on August 12 this year regular classes for class 9 to Class 12 resumed on September 1 along with universities, coaching centres,

Everything will be done by following COVID-19 protocols, added the three-level public discipline guidelines 6.0 issued by the state government's Home Department.

Everything will be done by following COVID-19 protocols, added the three-level public discipline guidelines 6.0 issued by the state government's Home Department.

The new guidelines further stated that morning assemblies in schools will not be conducted.

The new guidelines further stated that morning assemblies in schools will not be conducted.

The fresh guidelines further stated that 200 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

The fresh guidelines further stated that 200 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.

The new guidelines have also allowed the functioning of offices with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm. However, only those employees who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to work out of offices.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The new guidelines have also allowed the functioning of offices with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm. However, only those employees who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to work out of offices.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!