Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur for a month. Details here

It further says, "Therefore, in view of the above circumstances, I, Anand Kumar Srivastava, District Magistrate, Jaipur, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, impose prohibitory orders prohibiting the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission. The similar carried out by the Central government or state government remains debarred from following the prohibitory orders. Besides this, organising of marriage functions, mournings shall remain excluded from following the orders."

