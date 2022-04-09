Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur for a month. Details here

Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur for a month. Details here2 min read . 09 Apr 2022
The order has suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area.
JAIPUR : In the wake of Karauli violence that injured at least 35 people during a religious procession, the Jaipur administration has Section 144 of CrPC till 9 May starting from 9 April. The order has suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area.
The administration has prohibited any objectionable sloganeering and singing or demonstration of similar activities.
The Karauli violence took place on 2 April that injured 35 people.
Earlier the Rajasthan government had also issued new guidelines in context with rallies and DJ music. The state home department had urged organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs, loud speakers in processions and rallies.
The Jaipur District Collector Anand Kumar Srivastava, said, "In view of the mass gatherings, assemblies, processions, and protests being held without permission, there are chances of the disturbance of law and order and traffic congestion. This may also lead to apprehensions of breach of public peace and adversely disrupting social harmony. In such a situation, preventive action is necessary immediately to maintain social harmony and public peace."
It further says, "Therefore, in view of the above circumstances, I, Anand Kumar Srivastava, District Magistrate, Jaipur, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, impose prohibitory orders prohibiting the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission. The similar carried out by the Central government or state government remains debarred from following the prohibitory orders. Besides this, organising of marriage functions, mournings shall remain excluded from following the orders."
He further said in his order that organising any such mass gathering, protests, assemblies and processions must be carried out with prior permission of Police authorities while following the required conditions.
"Any person shall not be found carrying any arms or weapon in a public place. The order shall not comply with Police personnel, home guards, military, and persons of central government with a license to carry weapons on duty."
"Possession and demonstration of explosives in public places must be prohibited," he said.
According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.
Any group, organisation or individual must not promote any material or content through social media; Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, likely to hurt social, cultural or religious sentiments or incite communal violence.
He further said, "If a person violates the above prohibitory orders, he may be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."
The order remains effective from 9 April, 2022, till midnight May 9, 2022, he said.
