Rajasthan shivers in cold wave, minimum temperature reaches -3.5 degree1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan with Fatehpur recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 3.5 degree Celsius, officials said on Saturday.