Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan with Fatehpur recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 3.5 degree Celsius, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department, a major drop in temperature has been recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

On Friday night, the minimum temperature in Churu was minus 0.7 degrees while it was 1.1 degrees in Bikaner.

Sangaria recorded a low of 2.5 degrees, while it was 2.9 degrees in Pilani, 3.5 degrees in Sikar, 3.9 degrees in Jaisalmer and 4.6 degrees in Ganganagar.

Due to the effect of northern winds, once again the minimum temperature will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius in most parts of the state from Saturday, the MeT department said.

The intensity of the cold wave is likely to increase from Sunday. From January 15 to 17, there is a strong possibility of an intense cold wave in most parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bharatpur divisions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

