The Rajasthan government today ordered to close the schools in urban areas and announced a series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. The state government has decided to enforce Sunday curfews, and has set opening time limit for markets. There will also be a cap on the opening of restraints and movie theatres.

The state government decided to impose these curbs in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Rajasthan reported 5,660 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. Of this, 2,377 Covid cases were reported in Jaipur. Rajasthan's active case tally stands at 19,467 active currently.

Meanwhile, at the chief minister's residence, 27 personnel, including drivers of VVIP vehicles, tested Covid positive. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is also under home isolation after contracting the disease. "There are reports of thousands of doctors getting infected. The situation is worrying. We all have to fight this pandemic together. We will be successful in this only with the cooperation of the public," he tweeted.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan government had on Friday issued a set of new guidelines to check further spread of the virus.

As per the new order, organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions. These include weddings, rallies and processions.

On failing to specify details, a fine of ₹10,000 will be levied, a health department notification said.

*With PTI inputs

