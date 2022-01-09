Rajasthan shuts schools in urban areas; imposes Covid curfew as cases spike

Meanwhile, at the chief minister's residence, 27 personnel, including drivers of VVIP vehicles, tested Covid positive. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot is also under home isolation after contracting the disease. "There are reports of thousands of doctors getting infected. The situation is worrying. We all have to fight this pandemic together. We will be successful in this only with the cooperation of the public," he tweeted.

