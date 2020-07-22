Rajasthan speaker moves SC against HC order staying action against rebel MLAs

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan legislative assembly speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order that stayed coercive action against Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress legislators till 24 July.

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday had extended the interim relief in a plea filed by Pilot and 18 MLAs challenging the disqualification notices issued by the speaker last week on grounds of disciplinary action.

The petitioner sought the top court's immediate direction to stay the high court order. Advocate for the petitioner said, as per the provisions of the Constitution, the disqualification by the speaker are proceedings of the legislature and the court cannot interfere in the matter.

As per the plea, the speaker has been restrained from calling replies and conducting hearing of the disqualification proceedings pending against the respondents which is impermissible as per the dictum of the Constitution judgement of 1992.

Fernandes said the Constitution bench of the apex court in 1992 in the judgement of Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu had stated that judicial review is not available at a stage prior to the making of a decision by the speaker/chairmam and hence the court cannot interdict the speaker from proceedings.

The division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Prakash Gupta of the high court had heard the arguments at length on Monday and Tuesday and reserved the order for 24 June, and asked the speaker to not to take any action till then.

The speaker had issued the disqualification notice and sought a reply till 17 July 5:30pm. Minutes before the notice could be taken up, the high court asked the speaker to extend the period for filing of reply till 5:30 pm on 21 July. This has been further extended to 24 July by the court’s order. The Speaker has challenged this and stated that he has decided to move to Supreme court against the delay to "avert constitutional crisis"

On 14 July, the Congress dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. The ruling party in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of their “anti party activities". It had been alleged that the MLAs deliberately absented themselves from the Congress legislature party meeting held on 13 and 14 July.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated