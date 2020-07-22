Rajasthan speaker moves SC against HC order staying action against rebel MLAs

The speaker had issued the disqualification notice and sought a reply till 17 July 5:30pm. Minutes before the notice could be taken up, the high court asked the speaker to extend the period for filing of reply till 5:30 pm on 21 July. This has been further extended to 24 July by the court’s order. The Speaker has challenged this and stated that he has decided to move to Supreme court against the delay to "avert constitutional crisis"