Rajasthan speaker moves SC over 'status quo' order of HC in Sachin Pilot case

The Rajasthan Speaker, CP Joshi has moved Supreme Court on Wednesday evening, challenging the 24 July order of Rajasthan High court, which stayed proceedings on disqualification petitions against 19 rebel MLA.

The Speaker has challenged the 24 July orde wherein the High court had passed a ‘status quo’ order, interdicting the Speaker from proceeding to adjudicate the disqualification petitions pending before him, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

As per the petitioner, the order directing ‘status quo’ in relation to the proceedings before the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule is constitutionally impermissible and is directly in contravention of the settled legal position in the apex court judgement of Kihoto Hollohan versus Zachillhu case, of 1992. The petitioner stated that in the Kihoto case a constitution bench of the apex court had said that a judicial review “will not be available at a stage prior to a decision by the Speaker or chairman". The plea also claims that the order is completely non reasoned and does not reveal any reasons for passing the status quo order.

An application for interim relief has also been filed seeking stay on the 24 July order of the high court till the pendency of the case before the top court.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered status quo on disqualification notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress legislators. The order came after the high court agreed to Pilot's plea to make Centre a party in the case. Pilot moved the plea on the ground that the Tenth Schedule’s constitutional validity was under challenge and therefore the Centre was a necessary party to the case.

The High court had also framed 13 legal issues for consideration and has held that the writ petition is maintainable. It had also dismissed the preliminary objections raised by Speaker against hearing the petition filed by Sachin Pilot camp.

Among other, the 13 issues include the questions on whether the issuance of notice by speaker was done in haste, was malafide and an abuse of power; whether the notice by the Speaker is ex-facie violative of the essence of democracy and aims at throttling dissent against persons in power; and whether by way of the instant notice, the voice of the petitioners seeking a leadership change within the party expressed in the most democratic manner is sought to be stifled and the petitioners are threatened with abdication their right to express their reservations on the functioning of such leadership.

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. The move followed Pilot skipping a party meeting, the second in two days.

The ruling Congress in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of “anti-party activities".

The rebel MLAs have argued before the high court that the notice issued under the provisions of the Constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further, they claimed they have not been given sufficient time to reply to the notice.

