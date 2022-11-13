Rajasthan SSC cancel evening shift of forest guard exam after paper leak, 9 held

After police in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan busted a gang involved in a paper leak, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of the state decided to cancel the evening shift paper of the forest guard recruitment examination held on Saturday. The Rajasthan Police has registered an FIR and has arrested nine people related to the leak.
The police action came after a tip-off from the Special Operations Group (SOG) about a suspected paper leak before the evening shift examination on Saturday, which was scheduled between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The arrested include a technical assistant of the state's electricity department who received the question paper before the exam.
Sudheer Choudhary, the Superintendent of Police of Rajsamand district informed that the main accused Deepak Sharma received question papers on his mobile phone before the exam. The papers were received on the social media application WhatsApp and were sent by a person named Pawan Saini of Sawai Madhopur district.
Sharma paid Rs. 5 lakh for the paper and received it one hour before the examination. He further forwarded the paper to Jitendra Kumar Saini of Karauli, and Hetram Meena of Dausa for Rs. 6 lakh each. The police have registered a case under the IPC Section 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other relevant sections of the anti-cheating law of the state.
Eight other accused in the case were arrested from various districts of Rajasthan like Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Karauli. The police is interrogating the accused to get additional details about the racket involved in the leak.
The SSC has assured that the canceled examination will be conducted very soon but didn't announce any dates yet. Some reports from various media houses claim that the canceled paper can be conducted in January 2023. The Commission will announce the fresh dates on its website and the candidates are advised to frequently check the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.
