Rajasthan State Open School exam cheating scandal: Teachers caught dictating answers, posing as dummy candidates

A cheating scandal unfolded during Rajasthan State Open School exams, revealing organized cheating at a govt school in Kolu village. Vigilance squad found teachers writing answers on blackboards for students, significant cash transactions for unfair assistance were also uncovered.

Updated17 Jul 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Rajasthan news: Teachers were caught red-handed inside the classrooms writing exam answers on blackboards while students shamelessly copied them
Rajasthan news: Teachers were caught red-handed inside the classrooms writing exam answers on blackboards while students shamelessly copied them

A recent incident during the Rajasthan State Open School exams for Classes 10 and 12 has shocked education officials and the public alike. It revealed a widespread cheating operation at a government middle school in Kolu village, Dechu. The vigilance squad from the Rajasthan Education Department, conducting routine checks across exam centres, stumbled upon the scandalous scene at the school.

NDTV reported about the cheating racket in Rajasthan board examinations. The media house quoted Nishi Jain, who led the flying squad. They received a tip-off about organized cheating at the school.

Upon arrival, they found the school gates mysteriously locked, prompting them to scale the walls for entry.

Teachers were caught red-handed inside the classrooms writing exam answers on blackboards while students shamelessly copied them. The vigilance team captured these blatant violations on camera, documenting the complete disregard for exam protocols, the report mentioned.

The situation escalated further when the squad discovered significant amounts of cash in possession of students—a stark indication of monetary transactions for unfair assistance. One student was found with 2,100, while another admitted to offering 2,000 to teachers in exchange for help during the exams.

More disturbing revelations followed during subsequent investigations.

The media report mentioned that two teachers from the science stream, Anasuya and Komal Varma, not only facilitated cheating but also posed as dummy candidates taking exams on behalf of others.

Rajasthan local authorities swiftly intervened, dispatching a police team to the school premises. Despite the chaos, two suspected dummy candidates evaded capture during the raid.

The Rajasthan Education Department responded promptly, initiating legal action against ten implicated teachers, including Principal Rajendra Singh Chauhan. Kishore Bohra, the Block Education Officer at Phalodi, confirmed that six third-grade teachers and one librarian have been suspended pending further disciplinary measures.

The principal and an absent observer also face imminent disciplinary actions for their roles in the cheating scandal.

The discovery of widespread cheating during the Rajasthan State Open School exams has raised significant concerns about the integrity of the educational system intended to serve students who face barriers to traditional schooling.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 08:34 PM IST
