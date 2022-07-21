A seer who allegedly self-immolated amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur is now in a stable condition. According to District Commissioner Alok Ranjan, "Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze) in Deeg is stable now". He said the Sadhus have entered their protest over stone mining. "Rajasthan government will issue a notification in the next 15 days to declare it as a forest area," he added.

