Rajasthan stone mining protest: Seer in stable condition, mines to be shifted to a new area, says official1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- Rajasthan government will issue a notification in the next 15 days to declare it as a forest area
A seer who allegedly self-immolated amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur is now in a stable condition. According to District Commissioner Alok Ranjan, "Sadhu Vijay Das (who set himself ablaze) in Deeg is stable now". He said the Sadhus have entered their protest over stone mining. "Rajasthan government will issue a notification in the next 15 days to declare it as a forest area," he added.
Ranjan told ANI news agency that the monies will be shifted to a new area and about 2,500 will be employed in some other area. Ranjan said that the Rajasthan government is intending to make the stone mining protesting area into a religious tourist spot.
Yesterday, a seer himself fired amid a protest over illegal stone mining in Bharatpur's Deeg. The seer who had climbed atop a mobile tower came down after the incident and peace talks are going on.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also directed police officers to take strict action against those involved in illegal mining.
He said DSPs should identify the mining mafia and prepare a list and take action in a planned manner.
He also directed to organise a meeting under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to ensure the prevention of illegal mining in the future.
He said the mining lease holders should not face any problems and illegal mining should not be tolerated.
He directed the additional chief secretary, mining, to revise the fine amount on vehicles caught in illegal activities.
