Teachers and personnel of the Department of Secondary Education will be considered as frontline workers and vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority basis, the Rajasthan government said on Thursday.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sudhir Kumar Sharma issued an order in this regard and School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about it.

"Education department personnel are giving their services in this pandemic without caring about their lives. Therefore, realising the responsibility of protecting them, orders have been issued to administer vaccines on priority basis, considering all personnel of secondary education department as frontline workers," Dotasra said.


All chief medical and health officers have been directed to vaccinate them on priority basis, he said.

