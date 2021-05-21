Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Teachers to be treated as frontline workers, vaccination on priority

Rajasthan: Teachers to be treated as frontline workers, vaccination on priority

Premium
All chief medical and health officers have been directed to vaccinate them on priority basis.
1 min read . 06:48 AM IST Staff Writer

All chief medical and health officers have been directed to vaccinate them on priority basis

Teachers and personnel of the Department of Secondary Education will be considered as frontline workers and vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority basis, the Rajasthan government said on Thursday.

Teachers and personnel of the Department of Secondary Education will be considered as frontline workers and vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority basis, the Rajasthan government said on Thursday.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sudhir Kumar Sharma issued an order in this regard and School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about it.

TRENDING STORIES See All

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sudhir Kumar Sharma issued an order in this regard and School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about it.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Education department personnel are giving their services in this pandemic without caring about their lives. Therefore, realising the responsibility of protecting them, orders have been issued to administer vaccines on priority basis, considering all personnel of secondary education department as frontline workers," Dotasra said.

All chief medical and health officers have been directed to vaccinate them on priority basis, he said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!