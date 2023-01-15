Rajasthan temp at -4.7 degrees Celsius, 'these' states warned for cold wave1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The cold wave conditions in northern parts of the country continued on Sunday with mercury dropping as low as -4.7 degrees Celsius in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The weather departments warned of frosty winds and cold wave conditions to continue over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and west Madhya Pradesh.