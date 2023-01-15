The cold wave conditions in northern parts of the country continued on Sunday with mercury dropping as low as -4.7 degrees Celsius in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The weather departments warned of frosty winds and cold wave conditions to continue over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and west Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab is shivering from one of the worst cold wave conditions of the season with Faridkot recording -1 degrees Celsius temperature. Other cities recorded similarly low temperatures like 1.6 degrees in Amritsar, 3.7 in Gurdaspur, 4.2 in Patiala, 1 in Bathinda, 4.2 in Ludhiana, etc.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Churu, located near the Thar desert recorded the season's lowest temperature at -2.5 degrees Celsius.

In the national capital, mercury remained in the lower category on Sunday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station recorded 4.7 degrees Celsius temperature. Other areas of the city also remained cold with temperatures like 2.6 degree Celsius at Jafarpur, 3.8 degree Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3 degree Celsius at Ayanagar, and 3.2 degree Celsius at Ridge, etc.

The weather department has forecasted dry weather for Kashmir for the next few days, but the mercury is showing no signs of recovery. Night temperatures at the Union Territory dropped below freezing point with Srinagar reporting -0.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. Anantnag was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with a temperature of -10.9 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecasted temperatures to remain low till 17 or 18 January after which the mercury can rise owing to the effects of western disturbances. The air circulation phenomena bring warm, moist air from the middle east region. During this time the chilly northwesterly winds from Himalayan regions also stop, increasing the overall temperature of the northern plains.

(With inputs from PTI)