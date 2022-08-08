Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan: Temple stampede kills 3, several injured

Rajasthan: Temple stampede kills 3, several injured

The temple stampede in Rajasthan has killed three women.
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

All three people killed in the stampede are women.

In Rajasthan's Sikar district, a stampede that started at the Khatu Shyam temple resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries. According to reports, the event happened Monday at 5 AM as a sizable crowd moved past the temple's front door.

All of the deceased (women) had not yet had their identities confirmed. The injured have been taken urgently to the hospital for treatment in the interim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest." he wrote on Twitter.

