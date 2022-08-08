Rajasthan: Temple stampede kills 3, several injured

Rajasthan: Temple stampede kills 3, several injured1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
All three people killed in the stampede are women.
In Rajasthan's Sikar district, a stampede that started at the Khatu Shyam temple resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries. According to reports, the event happened Monday at 5 AM as a sizable crowd moved past the temple's front door.
All of the deceased (women) had not yet had their identities confirmed. The injured have been taken urgently to the hospital for treatment in the interim.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest." he wrote on Twitter.
