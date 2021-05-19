Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan to employ 1000 'corona health consultants' to strengthen fight against Covid-19

Rajasthan to employ 1000 'corona health consultants' to strengthen fight against Covid-19

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST PTI

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said health consultants will be appointed in order to speed up the work of door-to-door survey and drug delivery to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, provide proper treatment to patients and reduce mortality rate

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan government will appoint 1,000 'corona health consultants' to strengthen the fight against coronavirus by speeding up door-to-door survey, delivering drug and providing treatment to patients across the state.

The State Civil Defence Department will also select and appoint 'corona health assistants'.

The state's Minister of Medical and Health Raghu Sharma said health consultants will be appointed in order to speed up the work of door-to-door survey and drug delivery to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, provide proper treatment to patients and reduce mortality rate.

The appointments will be made by July 31.

Issuing the guidelines, Medical Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora said that 1,000 health consultants will be employed in the state.

He said that the minimum qualification to be a consultant is an MBBS degree and being a registered practitioner Rajasthan Medical Council.

The minimum qualification for being appointed a corona health assistant is Nurse Grade II or GNM and registered by Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

The monthly honorarium to be paid to consultants is 39,300, while health assistants will get 7,900.

Arora said the services of the consultant will be taken at the Corona Counseling Center and in house-to-house survey work

He said one health assistant will be employed at each Gram Panchayat, two at Primary Health Centers and three at Community Health Centers.

The Principal Secretary said that local residents in each district, rural or urban area will be given priority in appointment.

