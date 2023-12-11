Rajasthan to get new CM in next 24 hours, says Rajendra Rathore; key BJP meeting tomorrow
Rajasthan BJP general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma Monday said the newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet in Jaipur on Tuesday to formally pick the state's next chief minister
Rathore said the new "double engine" will take shape in Rajasthan tomorrow, a reference to the party holding power both in the state and at the Centre.
The party has won 115 seats out of the 199 where polling took place. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate.
Earlier, BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the observers will hold one-on-one talks with the MLAs before the meeting to elect the legislature party leader or the chief minister-designate formally.
When asked about the new legislators who met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her home on Monday, Kirodi Lal Meena said 17 MLAs visited him after the results and this should not be seen as lobbying. Meena resigned from the Rajya Sabha after he was elected an MLA.
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw are said to be in the running for the CM’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections.
