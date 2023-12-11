Rajasthan BJP general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma Monday said the newly elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet in Jaipur on Tuesday to formally pick the state's next chief minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at 4 pm on Tuesday at the BJP state office. Registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm," the BJP state general secretary said.

Sharma said all newly elected MLAs of the party have been asked to compulsorily attend the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Meet Mohan Yadav, the 3-time Ujjain South MLA, and now CM Regarding observer by the party, Arun Singh, BJP leader in charge for Rajasthan, said defence minister Rajnath Singh and two other co-observers -- national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde -- will be present at the meeting.

When asked about the possibility of a Dalit leader being chosen as the CM, Singh said, “Everything will be revealed tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP unit leader Rajendra Rathore today said tomorrow by this time, a new Rajasthan chief minister will be here in front of you, adding the party high command will decide on this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | RBI issues warning against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns

Rathore said the new "double engine" will take shape in Rajasthan tomorrow, a reference to the party holding power both in the state and at the Centre.

The party has won 115 seats out of the 199 where polling took place. Polling was postponed in one constituency due to the death of a candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, BJP MLA Jogeshwar Garg said the observers will hold one-on-one talks with the MLAs before the meeting to elect the legislature party leader or the chief minister-designate formally.

Also Read | Rajiv Jain-led GQG’s $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani When asked about the new legislators who met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her home on Monday, Kirodi Lal Meena said 17 MLAs visited him after the results and this should not be seen as lobbying. Meena resigned from the Rajya Sabha after he was elected an MLA.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw are said to be in the running for the CM’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.